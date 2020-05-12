MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Fire-Rescue has joined multiple agencies are on the scene of a large-area brush/grass fire near Bellingrath Road and Deakle Road.
The fire has grown to 250 acres and is about 40% contained as of 5 p.m. Tuesday. Several houses in the area are being threatened by the fire, and some residents have evacuated the area.
Firefighters say embers are traveling up to half a mile away, and several fires are burning in the area.
According to MFR Public Information Officer Steven Millhouse, they may be on the scene for a while.
"We've sent up our drone and the fire is threatening multiple structures in the area," he said. "So far there have been no reported injuries and the fire has crossed Deakle so it's burning on both sides of the street; there's a lot burning in addition to high winds."
Millhouse says MFR has nine units at the scene. Also fighting the blaze are the volunteer fire departments from Grand Bay, Theodore, and Fowl River.
