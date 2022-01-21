LUCEDALE, Miss. (WALA) -- A big dip in degrees overnight plus rain could have spelled disaster on Gulf Coast roads on Friday if that water turned to ice. Luckily in Lucedale, that did not happen.

“The trouble with George County the people go stupid when you get snow and ice on the road because they don’t know how to drive in it and they drive faster than they ever drove,” said N.D. Craft who lives in George County.

Aside from the potential problems this cold snap could have caused some were excited for this chilly change.

“Winter likes to skip a couple months over here,” said Ashlee Bryant.

While the forecast over the next few days is calling for it to get even colder, only time will tell how long the area will get its dose of winter.

“This is South Mississippi that’s just the way it is,” Craft said. “We might be running air conditioning by the end of next week.”