Mobile, Ala. (WALA)-- The world is a year and a half into the COVID-19 pandemic, and mask mandates are on their way back into schools and cities across the nation. Is the world backtracking?

"I'm over it," said Mattie Hunter, a Mobile resident. "Ready for the world to get back to normal."

Cases spiked in Mobile. The county reported 228 COVID-19 hospitalizations this week. Two weeks ago, there were only 60.

One man said he just got over the delta variant, and it led to double pneumonia.

"A lot of wheezing, a lot of shortness of breath, a lot of high spikey fevers," said Tom Teel. "It was horrible. I wish it was over, but I'm not willing to throw away masks or vaccines because of it."

People are frustrated. What started as 30 days to slow the spread has now become 16 months of lockdowns, restrictions, and mandates.

"One of the big problems we are having is that it's politicized to such a degree," said Teel. "If you are unmasked, you have to be a republican. If you are masked, you have to be a democrat. I'm like, we're all people struggling with this thing."

Many believe all the changes to everyday life could have been avoided had stronger action been taken sooner.

"A lot of people lost lives," said Hunter. "I worked in the medical field for a long time, so I've seen a lot. I feel like it should have been done when it needed to be done."

But there remains one question most want answered: When will life get back to normal?

"I don't know about anytime soon, but I do believe there is light at the end of the tunnel," said Hunter.