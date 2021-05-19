State Troopers said an Arkansas woman died in a crash on Interstate 10 in Mobile County on Tuesday.
The three-vehicle wrecked happened around 6:30 p.m.
Investigators said Kathryn McFadden, 71, of Bald Knob Arkansas was a passenger in a Dodge Caravan that was hit by a 2019 GMC Rental Truck near mile marker 10. After it was hit by the rental truck, the minivan crashed into a Ford pickup.
Troopers said McFadden was pronounced dead at the scene. No other details were released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.