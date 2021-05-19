State Troopers said an Arkansas woman died in a crash on Interstate 10 in Mobile County on Tuesday.

The three-vehicle wrecked happened around 6:30 p.m.

Investigators said Kathryn McFadden, 71, of Bald Knob Arkansas was a passenger in a Dodge Caravan that was hit by a 2019 GMC Rental Truck near mile marker 10. After it was hit by the rental truck, the minivan crashed into a Ford pickup.

Troopers said McFadden was pronounced dead at the scene. No other details were released.