MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police want to find a brazen robber who apparently smokes.
Surveillance video shows a woman walk up to a cashier at a gas station on Sage Avenue last Tuesday.
She pulled out a gun, told the clerk to hand over the cash, and then demanded a bunch of cigarettes.
She covered up pretty good, but police hope someone will recognize her from the video.
An almost identical robbery happened early Monday morning at a gas station on Schillinger Road. Detectives are unsure if it is the same person. Police have not released the video yet from that crime.
