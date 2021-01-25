MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police have made an arrest in a shooting which occurred Wednesday, January 20.
Police say officers responded to the Econo Lodge Hotel located at 400 West I-65 Service Road South, in reference to one down inside one of the rooms.
The victim told officers that he and the suspect got into a physical altercation inside the hotel room which led to the victim being shot.
Police say the male suspect was last seen running south on West I-65 Service Road South prior to police arrival. The victim was transported to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.
During a follow up investigation police identified 23-year-old Quadrey Law as the suspect involved in the assault. Law has been arrested and charged with Robbery 1st degree and Assault 3rd degree.
