MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police have made an arrest in the Walmart bomb threat that occurred on Sunday.
Police say through further investigation and gathered evidence, 41-year-old Crystal Clark was identified as the suspect who made the calls. Clark has been charged with making a terrorist threat, which is a felony offense.
On the day of the crime at approximately 1:20 p.m., police responded to the Walmart located at 101 East I-65 Service Road South in reference to a suspicious phone call received by loss prevention personnel. The unknown female called twice and stated that everyone in Walmart would die tonight. At 4:10 p.m., Walmart received another phone call from an unknown female who stated there was a bomb inside the business.
Officals say the business immediately notified police and had the store evacuated. Police did not locate any suspicious items during the search.
