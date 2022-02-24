Mobile Police arrested a man connected to a shooting in a parking lot near Government Boulevard and Azalea Road.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Minutes after the shots were fired, police said Derrick Drinkard called them to confess. He was charged with not having a pistol permit and firing into an unoccupied vehicle.

The victim was wounded in both arms and taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, Mobile Police said.