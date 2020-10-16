MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- An arrest has been made in the Lloyds Lane homicide.
The Mobile Police Department says Leo Alexander was arrested for the murder of 42-year-old Machavellia Bagsby. Mobile County Metro Jail records show the 36-year-old man was booked on the murder charge at 11:20 p.m. Thursday.
It was at about 4 a.m. Thursday when officers responded to the 2500 block of Lloyds Lane in West Mobile and found Bagsby suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim later died from those injuries in the hospital.
