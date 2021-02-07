MOBILE Ala, (WALA) Mobile Police have released a statement regarding a homicide investigation.

The statement reads as follows:

"On Saturday, February 6, 2021 at approximately 8:52 p.m., police responded to the Plantation Apartments, 5725 Old Pascagoula Road in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital and succumbed to his wounds. It was determined that the victim's fiancé, 27-year-old Andrea Smith shot him during a domestic dispute.

The male victim has been identified as 29-year-old Kaleb Hamilton.

Through the course of the investigation 27-year-old Andrea Smith was arrested and charged with murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling."