MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- An arrest has been made in the murder of a 31-year-old Mobile woman.
Police confirm a woman was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Mobile. She was later identified as Raymona Morris.
MPD says that at approximately 6:58 a.m. Thursday, February 4, officers responded to Briarwood Apartments, at 151 South Sage Avenue, after receiving a report of a shooting.
Morris' body was discovered in an apartment.
Police have arrested 40-year-old Gamaliel Walker for the crime.
Walker was originally captured in Louisiana, police records show.
