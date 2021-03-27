MOBILE Ala, (WALA) Mobile police have arrested a suspect in a Thursday afternoon shooting that happened on St. Stephens Road.
Police officials say that officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of St. Stephens Road to a call of one shot Thursday afternoon. When officers arrived on the scene they found one male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Mobile police have identified the victim as 46-year-old Deon Ponquinette. Mr. Ponquinette was transported to a local hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.
According to officials with MPD during the investigation of this homicide 23 year old Raekwon Lymon was arrested. Lymon was charged with murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
