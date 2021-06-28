Police in Prichard tell FOX10 News that Maurice Hogue has a warrant out for his arrest in the alleged group home beating at a JLW group home in Eight Mile.
Police say Hogue is wanted for second-degree assault and elder abuse, which also covers people with disabilities.
Additional warrants are expected, police say.
