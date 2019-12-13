MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Two arrests were made Friday in the murder of University of South Alabama professor Dr. Matt Wiser.
Police say Tiquez Timmons and Derric Scott, both 20, are both charged with felony murder in the case.
Wiser, an economics professor at USA, was found shot to death on November 20 at his home on Gaillard Drive. Police say they believe he died during a burglary.
Police Chief Lawrence Battiste said there could be more arrests in the case.
