SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) -- It's some of the worst flooding Bayou Sara has seen in years.
"It's about as rough as I've ever seen it. I've been staying down where almost 18 years and my momma lived off down here a long time... And it's as rough as I've ever seen it," said Kenneth Davis.
"This is pretty bad. This is one of the baddest times I've seen it. It's been like this before, but not as high," said one woman.
The water coming from all that rain and flooding they received in north and central Alabama about 10 days ago -- finally flowing down and making its way to our neck of the woods. The swollen Mobile River backing up -- causing creeks and Bayou Sara to overflow. As the murky waters continue to rise, people living on the bayou are preparing for the possibility of historic flooding.
"I wasn't surprised because I always know it can get this high. I am surprised at how high it is getting. But luckily my house is on stilts -- so I don't have to worry about it. I hate it for some of these other people back here though," said Kyle Bunch.
Residents like Kate Anderson -- whose home backs up to the bayou.
"A lot of this water wasn't here yesterday. Then this morning when I woke up we had gotten that much water in my shed and it's not going down," said Anderson.
She says the water level is approaching what Bayou Sara saw during Hurricane Katrina.
"The water during Katrina came up just under the floor boards of our house and we had a lot of water up in here. But this here -- for whatever reason it is -- just inundating us in a different way," explained Anderson.
Her fears are shared by neighbors up the street.
"Right now... I'm concerned about all of the water pushing up in the ditches behind the houses and stuff. Because in the past that is why I've flooded -- from the ditches behind the house. Water rising from the river and stuff," said Gary Weaver.
They're preparing for a very long weekend -- as the Mobile River is not expected to crest until Sunday.
"We all know when we live this close to the water we are going to have to deal with this kind of suff, but this is different. This is different. There's no getting around it -- this is different," said Anderson.
And even after the river crests they could be dealing with high water for a while as it will likely take days for the water to recede.
