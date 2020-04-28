“Business has pretty much been at a standstill. We’re limited as to what we can do,” said Maurice Woodard, owner of Designs by Maurice.
That's the sad reality for many business owners across the country as many of them are shut down due to COVID-19.
“I’ve had to completely shut down my personal training business. Haven’t been able to train any clients at this point," said Josh Mosner, who owns a fitness training company.
Governor Kay Ivey announced Tuesday that Alabama's "stay at home" order will end Thursday, April 30th, as planned.
Ivey's new "safer at home" order goes into effect that day as well. Those plans include the reopening of all retail stores.
While many local retail business owners are celebrating, others fell by the wayside in this decision. Governor Ivey isn't confident that business like gyms, fitness facilities, entertainment venues, restaurants, barbershops, hair and nail salons are safe to reopen yet.
Those local retail businesses must follow CDC safe practice guidelines. Ivey said businesses can open with 50% occupancy and social distancing of at least 6 feet.
Designs by Maurice is one of them. It will open Thursday with many other businesses in Alabama.
“I’m eager to get back in the field and do heavy business as well as I am a little bit nervous about doing the direct contact,” Woodard said.
Woodard said even though he'll be fully operational, he's got a lot of catching up to do. With the cancellation of many events, he lost out on a lot of business during the spring season.
“Being a business owner and maintaining home life, there’s two of everything, there’s two of every bill pretty much,” he said.
He said funerals have helped to keep his business afloat during this pandemic. Woodard said since many people aren't able to attend because of social distancing guidelines, a lot of people have resorted to sending flowers.
Josh Mosner's story is a bit different.
“Honestly it’s been pretty bad,” he said. “Financially it hurts. I’m ready for things to open back up. Luckily for me I’m also a firefighter here in the city so I’ve been able to maintain that job.”
While Mosner is eager to get back to training, he understands the importance of safety.
“When I’m training them inside of the gym, I don’t want to hurt them physically so this is kind of the same concept. I don’t wanna get them in the gym, them contract the virus, get super sick,” Mosner explained.
