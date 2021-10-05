MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Ascension Providence is changing its visitation policy due to a decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, officials said.

Beginning Wednesday:

● Inpatients will be allowed two visitors at a time.

● The ER will allow one visitor to go back with the patient.

● Surgery and other procedural areas will allow two visitors per patient in the waiting room.

● Visiting hours will be expanded from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

● One overnight visitor will be allowed for patients in the medical/surgical and labor and delivery areas.

● No overnight visitation will be allowed for ICU patients.

As of Monday, the hospital had 16 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, compared to 73 COVID-patients patients a month prior, according to hospital officials.