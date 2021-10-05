MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Ascension Providence is changing its visitation policy due to a decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, officials said.
Beginning Wednesday:
● Inpatients will be allowed two visitors at a time.
● The ER will allow one visitor to go back with the patient.
● Surgery and other procedural areas will allow two visitors per patient in the waiting room.
● Visiting hours will be expanded from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.
● One overnight visitor will be allowed for patients in the medical/surgical and labor and delivery areas.
● No overnight visitation will be allowed for ICU patients.
As of Monday, the hospital had 16 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, compared to 73 COVID-patients patients a month prior, according to hospital officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.