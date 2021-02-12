MOBILE, Ala. --Ascension Providence Hospital in Mobile has updated its visitor policy.

Starting on February 15, Monday, they will be allowing overnight visitors.

The hours for visiting patients will be from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Patients may choose two caregivers to visit throughout their stay, and caregivers can visit one at a time.

One visitor may stay overnight, except in the ICU.

Labor and Delivery patients may have one visitor throughout their stay.