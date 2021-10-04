Mobile, Ala. (WALA)-- Leading into Breast Cancer Awareness Month, women across the nation are taking October to share their survival stories and educate the public, and a local hospital is offering something special for women.

"I had radiation, chemotherapy, and surgery,” said breast cancer survivor Tracy D. Walker. “It was tough, and I know some people don’t have the support I have, so in October, we want to set aside someone to let them know someone cares, and someone cares about your journey."

One out of every 8 women on average are diagnosed with breast cancer. Walker was diagnosed 11 years ago at a young age, so she knows no matter how old you are, it's important to pay attention to your body.

"I was 39, so usually insurances don't pay until 40 for mammograms,” said Walker. “In my case, it was a rare thing because I had genetic and hereditary, so it's important if you have any problems, see your doctor. Get a referral because oftentimes early detection saves lives."

Ascension-Providence Hospital is playing their part to help.

They are partnering with the Alabama Breast and Cervical Cancer Program to provide free mammograms to qualifying women all month long.

Women must be at least 40 years old without insurance and no prior breast health issues.

Robi Jones, Breast Center Care coordinator said getting screened is crucial and could save lives.

"It is something that is very important,” said Jones. “It is something that can give someone a sense of relief, and it's an opportunity where they can do it and not worry how it's going to be paid for."

For list of qualifications, click here.

If you are eligible, contact Robi Jones at 251-266-2852 or rjones@ascension.org.