MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Ascension Providence Breast Center will be providing no-cost mammograms to those who qualify for the entire month of October.

The Breast Center at Ascension Providence is a state-of-the art facility staffed by specially trained physicians and other caregivers who are trained in the detection, diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer. Patients benefit from the experience and knowledge of a compassionate multidisciplinary team, including a fellowship-trained breast surgeon and a nurse practitioner with certification in advanced genetic counseling.

Mammograms will be available to women ages 40-64 who meet the Alabama Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program guidelines.

Eligibility Guidelines for Free Services include:

Women meeting the age eligibility

Women who have an income at or below 250 percent of the federal poverty guidelines. For a household with two people, those with an income below $43,550 annual are eligible and for a household of four, income should be below $66,250.

Women without insurance or who are underinsured

For more information, contact Breast Cancer Navigator Robi Jones at 251-266-2852 or email rjones@ascension.org.