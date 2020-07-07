FOX10 News is answering viewer questions about the novel coronavirus. The latest question into our newsroom is about the flu.
Question: My question is how does our much appreciated medical field think the flu and COVID-19 will affect people? Can people contract both? If so what would be the fatality or survival rate be?
The following is the response we received from the Alabama Department of Public Health:
The severity of the influenza season is dependent on the virulence of the circulating virus. In some years about five percent of persons contract influenza. In other years, up to twenty percent of persons may be infected with the flu.
With COVID 19 circulating this year, it will be important for persons to get their influenza vaccine to reduce the risk of influenza. A more likely scenario for a person to be infected with both viruses would be for a person to contract COVID 19 or influenza first, thus challenging the body's immune system. Then, while in a weakened immune state, the person could contract the other virus.
The overall mortality rate with influenza varies, as does COVID 19, with age and underlying health problems. In general, depending on the severity of the flu season, influenza kills about one tenth of one percent of persons who contract the disease.
With COVID 19, we are still learning and do not have clear numbers. Some scientific studies suggest that the percent of deaths from COVID 19 could be one percent or higher. It is still too early to know the correct percentage for COVID 19 deaths. For the moment, while we know influenza viruses change from year to year, we do not have scientific evidence about COVID 19's potential to change virulence patterns.
