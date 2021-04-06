ASMS teacher named national Cyber Security Teacher of the Year

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A computer science teacher at the Alabama School of Marth and Science is getting some national recognition.

Deborah Gray was named Cyber Security Teacher of the Year. Gray was recognized with the "Pathways to Cybersecurity" award for her dedication to teaching cybersecurity.

When asked why it's important to her, she said, “Cybersecurity is a critical, timely topic that crosscuts all aspects of our lives. It sparks student interest and deep dives into a wide range of CS topics from Linux to networking to cryptography to cyber ethics. Students have fun solving problems and collaborating in competitions. It opens opportunities for them at universities and in their careers.”

Gray has developed new courses for the school including Computer Security Fundamentals and Cyber Ethics. She sponsors the ASMS Cyber Security Club and coaches students in competitions which combine their individual strengths to work together.