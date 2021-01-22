MOBILE, Ala. -- In a letter to the Alabama School of Math and Science community, ASMS will be shutting down its campus due to COVID-19.
According to ASMS, a student who resides in the Humanities Hall tested positive for COVID-19 this evening. The student has mild symptoms and decided to test after learning that a family member tested positive
During the process of contact tracing, they have already learned that the positive student and many other students reported spending time around one another this week without masks on for more than 15 minutes and less than six feet away.
According to ASMS, this has led to a growing list of students who could have potentially been exposed to COVID-19 on either a primary or secondary level.
Although they had initially hoped to only send home the residents of Humanities Hall to quarantine, the growing number of potential exposures now spans multiple dorms and halls.
Those identified as primary-level exposures will be contacted immediately by Nurse Kathy Kilcrease or a member of the Hall Staff.
The extent of exposure led them to reach out to the Mobile County Health Department.
Per MCHD and CDC guidelines, they have identified that containment on campus is no longer an option at this time. Out of an abundance of caution, they will be moving forward with closing the campus until further notice to allow the community time to quarantine and monitor for symptoms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.