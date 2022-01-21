MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A male victim was injured Thursday morning in an attack by an unknown suspect, according to the Mobile Police Department.
Police responding around 8:35 a.m. to the 2300 block of Airport Boulevard learned that male victim had been approached by an unknown subject who hit him several times with an unknown object.
The victim was transported to an area hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening injury, according to MPD.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.