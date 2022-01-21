MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A male victim was injured Thursday morning in an attack by an unknown suspect, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Police responding around 8:35 a.m. to the 2300 block of Airport Boulevard learned that male victim had been approached by an unknown subject who hit him several times with an unknown object.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening injury, according to MPD.

The investigation is ongoing.