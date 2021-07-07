MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – As the city’s police chief and now public safety director, Lawrence Battiste has seen the number and nature of homicides ebb and flow from year to year.

Some years, according to Battiste, it is heavy on domestic disputes; in others, it’s more drug-related or teen violence.

“Right now, I think we have a combination of all three – sort of a perfect storm,” he told FOX10 News.

Mobile and its police jurisdiction had 26 intentional homicides during the first six months, eight more than the same point last year and on a pace for the most in a year in the past decade.

To combat it, the city administration has proposed spending about $5 million to install cameras that can detect gunfire, improve lighting and beef up existing programs. Those include a second-chance initiative aimed at school-age children and a team of advocates who work with victims, with the ultimate goal of encouraging people to testify in court.

The city in 2019 launched an aggressive campaign to persuade people not to leave guns in their vehicles. The campaign led to a decline in thefts between 2019 and 2020. From Jan. 1 through Wednesday, there have been 131, roughly on part with the same period last year.

The good news, Battiste said, is that Mobile police clear about 75 percent of homicides cases.

“Mobile does a great job of solving crimes,” he said. “We want to be better at preventing crimes. And we really believe that that by adding some of this technology will help us be better at preventing.”

Preventing conflicts from turning violent would save heartache for families like the relatives of James Walters, who died from a gunshot on Williams Street last week. His 21-year-old daughter, Air Force surgical technician Jala Jones, was stationed in England when she got the frantic call from last week form her aunt that her father had been shot.

“He was loud,” she said, wiping away tears. “And funny. And crazy. A caring person.”

Police determined that the man who fired the gun was acting in self-defense during what started as an argument between Walters and two of his children.

Jones and other relatives who were not there say they do not know exactly what happened. This much is clear: Walters became another statistic in a story that’s become all too familiar – a dispute leading to guns and ending in death.

“I feel like, at some point, it’s all avoidable,” Jones said. “There’s too much conflict.”

Relatives say Walters worked as a restaurant cook and managed the rap music career of his twin daughters, who perform under the stage name Fam0us Twinss.

“He was there for everybody,” said Walters’ sister, Kimberly Brooks. “It didn’t matter what time of day or night it was. You called him, he was there for you. He just – he was my best friend.”

Laqueena Wright, Walters’ sister-in-law, said she is organizing a candlelight vigil on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the basketball court in the Orange Grove community. She said it is not just for him but for the young woman who is in critical condition after a gunshot during the same incident – and for all of the gunshot victims in Mobile.

“These were somebody’s aunties, uncles, daughters, sons, you know?” she said. “So, it matters to me, you know?”

Richard Brooks, Walters’ brother-in-law, said his death is a blow.

“James Walters was truly like a real brother to me,” he said. “Even though he was my brother-in-law, but he was like a true brother to me.”

Jala Jones’ husband, Johnathan Jones, recalled promising Walters on the night of his marriage that he would take care of his daughter. He urged people to find peaceful resolutions to their problems.

“We, as a people, can’t make it together if we can’t talk things out,” he said. “It’s not civilized.”