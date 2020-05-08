MOBILE, Ala. -- The Mobile County Sheriff's Office said a man wanted on attempted murder charges in Iowa was hiding in the Mobile area.
Investigators said Jamal Devonte Edwards, 26, shot two co-workers at a business in Cedar Rapids in April. According to police in Iowa, both of the victims survived.
Edwards was arrested this afternoon by the Mobile County Sheriff's Office.
