MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – An attorney for a man accused of firing into a crowded car and hitting a 5-year boy in the head entered a not-guilty plea to attempted murder Monday.

Defense lawyer Marcus Foxx waived an appearance by his client, Reginald Paul Pryor. Mobile County District Judge Zackery Moore set the case for a preliminary hearing on April 5.

Police allege that Pryor, 21, fired 15 times into a car on Farnell Drive on Feb. 27. Prosecutors have said Pryor was seeking retaliation but have declined to elaborate.

Four people were inside the car, although only 5-year-old Demarcus Austin Jr. was struck.

Pryor stands accused of four counts of attempted murder and two counts of firing into an occupied vehicle. It is the third time in four years that he has been accused of shooting into an occupied vehicle or building.

Authorities charged in in April 2017 with assault and firing into an occupied building. He pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of reckless endangerment, and a judge sentenced him to a one-year suspended sentence and two years’ probation. Prosecutors have said the lenient plea deal was the result of the victim’s failure to cooperate with the prosecution.

Police arrested Pryor again in July 2019, charging him with assault and firing into an occupied vehicle. Authorities said a woman suffered injuries during the incident on Macks Street. But a grand jury decided not to indict him.