Eldee Henage's attorney, Jason Darley filed a motion to access the scene of the crime he allegedly committed.
Henage is charged with murder and abuse of a corpse for allegedly killing Nancie Cowan and then having sex with her corpse back in 2007.
Attorney Darley filed the motion Thursday.
"It's just a motion simply to gain access to the property where the skeleton was found. Typically as lawyers we have to travel to the scene to make sure that we have the context of where the case is," Darley said.
The motion states that "access to the scene is critical to defense of the case," which Darley said is already very intricate.
"As you know or maybe aware, he's got some mental issues going on that have to be explored and that all complicates this case."
Darley said a judge will decide on the motion in the coming days.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 4th.
