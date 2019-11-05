MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- An attorney representing a teenager who was handcuffed and then reportedly attacked by a security dog at The Shoppes of Bel Air shopping mall says all charges against his client have been dropped.
Attorney Chris Stewart posted via Facebook that charges were dropped against 16-year-old Cameron Robinson. Stewart says his client was bitten and severely injured by a security dog at the mall.
Those charges included disorderly conduct, second-degree marijuana possession and resisting arrest. The charges were filed against him after he was arrested following an incident at the mall earlier this year.
Stewart posted the following message on Facebook:
"Great day for justice today! All charges have been dropped against Cameron Robinson who had a security dog let loose on him during a shopping trip at The Shoppes at Bel Air Mall in Mobile. To coverup this abuse he was charged with a number of crimes. But not anymore‼️Our team Justin Miller Rodney Barganier will not rest until the mall takes responsibility #justice They were not going to ruin this young African American’s future with bs charges."
Stewart's law firm filed a lawsuit against The Shoppes at Bel Air following the incident that happened in June.
The youths involved in the incident accuse Bel Air mall security officers of using excessive force against them and racially profiling them.
The suit, filed in Mobile County Circuit Court, seeks compensatory and punitive damages against Brookfield Properties, the owner of The Shoppes at Bel Air. The suit also names AlliedBarton Security Services and Andy Frain Services.
Stewart said Andy Frain Services provided security for the mall, while AlliedBarton supplied a K-9 dog.
Robinson was with two other teenagers and a 20-year-old chaperone on a trip to the mall to shop for clothes when they were handcuffed by mall security on June 22, according to their attorney.
At the time the incident came to light in July, the mall general manager, Thomas Richardson, issued the following statement:
"The safety and well-being of our guests and tenants is our top priority. We cannot comment on this incident and ask that you direct all questions to the Mobile Police Department. However, I can say that The Shoppes at Bel Air maintains a comprehensive security program that blends both visible and behind the scenes efforts. The K-9 Unit is an integral part of our security program and serves as a highly visible deterrent to crime in our center. While we are always reviewing our security procedures, we never publicly disclose our safety protocols because to do so would compromise their effectiveness."
