Accused cop-killer Marco Perez was in court Thursday. This time, for a hearing to set dates for hearings on motions filed by attorneys.
The most significant is a motion the defense filed recently for immunity for Perez. The defense alleged that Perez acted in self-defense in the killing of Mobile Police Officer Sean Tuder last year.
Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich said the state is "100 percent contesting that."
In the motion filed, the defense alleges that Officer Sean Tuder was posing as a relative of a confidential informant and offered to give Perez a ride in an private vehicle.
The motion states that Perez walked up to the car and Officer Tuder got out of the car in civilian clothing and pointed a gun at Perez. It goes on to say Perez raised his hands and backed up, but Tuder grabbed him and forced him into the hood or side of the car.
The documents said a struggle began between Tuder and Perez.
It also said a witness stated at a hearing that Tuder never identified himself as a police officer.
Perez's Defense attorney Dennis Knizley said video evident will help put some things into perspective.
"It was anticipated all along. Self-defense was going to be a critical issue in this case. There's a video of exactly what happened that I think will be very helpful and illustrative as to why we are asserting a stand your ground defense," he explained.
DA Rich overheard Knizley make the statement during FOX 10 News' interview with him. When we spoke to her she said his statements were "misleading."
"Yes. There is video of part. What he said was very misleading. There is video of 'part' of this incident not the entire incident and the evidence will reveal everything that happened at the scene," Rich added.
In Thursday's hearing, FOX 10 News learned the trial should happen aruond August and will last about 4-5 weeks.
The state is expecting to have between 40 and 50 witnesses. The defense is planning to have between 5 and 7 witnesses.
Judge Ben Brooks didn't set a specific date for the pre-trial hearing but he did say it should happen at the end of April. Attorneys said Brooks will release a specific date through court documents.
