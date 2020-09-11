MOBILE, Ala. – Austal USA today completed the purchase of waterfront land, buildings, and an existing dry dock along the Mobile River previously owned by World Marine of Alabama, an indirect subsidiary of Modern American Recycling and Repair Services of Alabama.
Austal says the purchase enhances the company’s new construction and service business lines.
“As we’ve consistently done over the course of our history, we’re adding capability to meet the growing demand from our customers” Austal USA President Craig Perciavalle said for a news release. “Our business remains focused on continuing to manufacture highly capable and cost effective ships while providing world-class global services and support to our customers.”
The purchase includes the 20,000 ton ‘Pete B’ Panamax-class floating dry dock, 100,000 square feet of covered repair facilities, and 15 acres of waterfront property along the Mobile River and Gulf of Mexico. The move places Austal USA adjacent to M.A.R.R.S. and enables better collaboration with the company on its core recycling efforts.
Austal says the acquisition further increases Austal USA’s growing steel and aluminum business portfolio that includes U.S. Navy multi-ship contracts for the Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) and the Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF), research and development on unmanned and autonomous surface vessels, and an expanding global services business in San Diego and Singapore.
Austal USA has delivered 22 new construction ships since 2012 including 11 EPFs and 11 trimaran LCS. Multiple EPF and LCS have deployed around the world with Austal USA providing valuable support to those deployments wherever and whenever needed.
