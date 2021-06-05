MOBILE, Ala. --Austal USA hosted the christening ceremony for the future USS Canberra (LCS 30) Independence-variant littoral combat ship here today.

Canberra is the 15th LCS designed and constructed by Austal USA and the second U.S. Navy ship to be named after the Australian capital.

Alison Petchell, the Australian Government’s Minister Counsellor Defence Materiel, christened the future USS Canberra (LCS 30).

Canberra (LCS 30) is the 15th of 19 small surface combatants Austal USA is building for the U.S. Navy.

Five are under various stages of construction and a sixth is on contract waiting to start construction. Austal USA is also constructing two Expeditionary Fast Transport ships (EPF) for the U.S. Navy with one more on contract awaiting start of construction.

The company recently broke ground on its new steel manufacturing line to expand its shipbuilding capability to service the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard’s rising demand for steel ships.