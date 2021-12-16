MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Austal USA said it is opening a repair facility in the Port of San Diego.
The company leased a site near Naval Base San Diego to service ships from the Navy, Military Sealift Command, and U.S. Coast Guard.
"When the dry dock is delivered we will be able to provide the Navy a highly capable full-service repair facility located in the homeport of San Diego,” Austal USA President Rusty Murdaugh said.
In August, the Navy awarded Austal contracts to service all Littoral Combat Ships.
