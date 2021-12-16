USS Gabrielle Giffords

This Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, photo shows the USS Gabrielle Giffords, a Naval littoral combat ship built at the Austal USA shipyards, docked on the Mobile River in Mobile, Ala. The ship is named in honor of former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle "Gabby" Giffords of Arizona. Giffords, the former Arizona congresswoman who was shot in the head during an assassination attempt in 2011, helped christen the ship in 2015. It's part of a hotly debated program that congressional critics slam as flawed and too expensive but that Navy leaders defend as a critical new step in naval warfighting. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

 Brynn Anderson

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Austal USA said it is opening a repair facility in the Port of San Diego.

The company leased a site near Naval Base San Diego to service ships from the Navy, Military Sealift Command, and U.S. Coast Guard.

"When the dry dock is delivered we will be able to provide the Navy a highly capable full-service repair facility located in the homeport of San Diego,” Austal USA President Rusty Murdaugh said.

In August, the Navy awarded Austal contracts to service all Littoral Combat Ships.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.