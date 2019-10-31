MOBILE, Ala. --The U.S Navy presented Austal USA a $21,529,121 award yesterday to carry out post delivery services on the Independence- variant Littoral Combat Ship USS Charleston.
Austal's west coast operations in Seattle, Washington will do these services and will be finished by September 2020.
According to Austal, as the number of Austal built ships continue to grow, the company is expanding more to its west coast operations in San Diego and Singapore to meet the Navy's needs.
