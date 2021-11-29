Austal USA teams with Alabama-based steel provider on ships

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Following Austal USA’s award from the U.S. Navy to build steel-hulled towing, salvage and rescue ships, Austal USA has contracted with local Alabama steel provider SSAB to provide steel for the new Navy ships.

The supplier partnership, announced Monday, directly supports hundreds of jobs in the greater Mobile area from both Austal and SSAB, according to Austal USA.

Austal will source various strength and sized steel plating from SSAB capable of being cut, shaped, welded, and fitted resulting in the construction of valuable support ships and potential combat ships for our U.S. military.

“SSAB not only provides us with quality steel, but also great flexibility due to its location adjacent to us here in Mobile, Ala.,” Austal USA President Rusty Murdaugh said for a news release. “The ability to work quickly and in-person with them on current and future steel requirements by the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard is an asset to Austal that will support our business and economic growth in our community.”

“Austal USA is a respected and valued partner to SSAB Americas,” SSAB Americas Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Jeff Moskaluk said for the release. “Our participation in such an important and vital project, that will strengthen both the economic and national security of our country, makes this partnership even more meaningful. We are proud to work closely with Austal USA and demonstrate the service, quality and value that is delivered from an interconnected and local supply chain here in Alabama.”

Austal USA broke ground on a new steel manufacturing line in March 2020 to meet the steel-ship demand signal of the U.S. government. The new line will be operational in April with Austal poised to start construction on the recently award U.S. Navy T-ATS program. Austal’s state-of-the-art steel production line will support future steel programs for the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard, according to the company.