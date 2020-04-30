MOBILE, Ala. --Austal USA learned today that it was not awarded the U.S. Navy contract to construct the Guided-Missile Frigate FFG(X).
Austal USA has delivered 11 Independence- variant LCS with six more under construction and two awaiting start of construction. The company has also delivered 11 Expeditionary Fast Transports with two more under construction and one awaiting start of construction.
With 22 Austul ships delivered, the company's global services division is growing as it supports the U.S. Navy's fleet maintenance and modernization.
