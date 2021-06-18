Austal USA sends this message pertaining to shift changes at Austal due to the pending tropical weather events this weekend:
There are no changes to the main campus work schedule. Business will continue as normal.
Austal West Campus will cancel the following shifts:
- Friday Night Shift, June 18
- Saturday Day Shift, June 19
- Saturday Night Shift, June 19
The Austal West Campus will resume normal operations Sunday morning 6/20/21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.