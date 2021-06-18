Austal USA sends this message pertaining to shift changes at Austal due to the pending tropical weather events this weekend:

There are no changes to the main campus work schedule. Business will continue as normal.

Austal West Campus will cancel the following shifts:

Friday Night Shift, June 18

Saturday Day Shift, June 19

Saturday Night Shift, June 19

The Austal West Campus will resume normal operations Sunday morning 6/20/21.