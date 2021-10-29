Some Austal employees were protesting outside company headquarters on Friday.

They are upset about a vaccine mandate they say is keeping them from the job they love.

Time ran out Thursday for about 200 Austal employees who weren't vaccinated.

According to employees, it hasn't officially been made clear if they've been fired or not. They've only been told they aren't allowed inside, and had their badges taken away.

But that wasn't the only thing that was taken away.

Many of them feel like the personal choice of whether to get the vaccine was stripped from them.

Rusty Dyson a former Austal employee says he’s been with the company for the last decade and was one of the protesters.

“I feel like I'm being forced to take this vaccine because Austal is worried about their future," Dyson said.

Austal is mandating employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 to continue working, but not everyone agrees with it.

Dyson feels he was left with an ultimatum to choose.

"I think it’s sad that we live in a country where you have to choose between taking care of your family, and your convictions, your freedom," Dyson explained.

Employees weren’t out protesting alone.

Many were joined by their families who say they support their decision not to get the shot.

Niki Crenshaw, the wife to a former Austal employee, feels the message they want to relay about the vaccine is being misconstrued.

"We support both sides. We respect that both sides have a choice," Crenshaw emphasized. "But we want it to remain that, a personal choice, and not a forced decision.”

Regarding their employment, employees say they haven't formally been told if they've been let go or not.

In fact, Crenshaw says her husband's name is still in the system.

"If you check workday he is, and all through next week, and even on after that," Crenshaw said.

Although Austal is allowing those employees to come back to work if they choose to get the shot, for some it won't make a difference.

“I still stand firm on no vaccine," Dyson emphasized. "I don't think your job or anybody else should cater to that.”

The people who were out protesting Friday afternoon say they will be back out on Monday.

Many of them say they are still waiting to hear back from the company regarding their employment.