MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) — A LeFlore High School graduate has accused a city judge of assaulting him at an alumni gathering over the weekend, according to law enforcement officials.
The incident happened on Saturday at the Toulminville-LeFlore Alumni Association gathering, according to a report provided by the Mobile Police Department.
Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber told FOX10 News that the subject of the complaint is part-time Mobile Municipal Judge Karlos Finley.
The police report, which does not include names, states that the man who made complaint told officers that the alleged assailant pulled him off of a horse and punched him repeatedly in the face. Officials said it happened on Allison Street near the school.
Finley, who also maintains a law practice downtown and ran unsuccessfully last year for a seat on the Mobile County Circuit Court bench, denied the allegations.
“I am completely innocent of any alleged wrongdoing,” he told FOX10 News.
Finley said he is confident that he will be exonerated, but he declined to discuss details, citing the ongoing investigation.
“I want to allow the Mobile Police Department to do their job unencumbered,” he said. “I have given a full statement.”
Barber said the department is handling the complaint as it would any other similar case. He said investigators are trying to locate any witnesses or video that might exist.
“I haven’t seen the statement, but I have heard he’s claiming self-defense,” he said.
Barber said both the complainant and Finley graduated from the school. He said the man making the allegations told police that the incident unfolded after the horse defecated.
As for the event, itself, it has been an annual tradition for years. This year’s event, according to organizers, raised $85,000 for scholarships.
