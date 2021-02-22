MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police confirmed Monday at least one of the victims in the Happy Hill homicide was shot dead before their house went up in flames.

According to Chief Lawrence Battiste, preliminary autopsy results show that Tony Lewis was shot several times. It is still undetermined if his wife Leila Lewis was wounded before their house was set on fire.

Officers were called to the home on Dr. Thomas Avenue Wednesday night after neighbors reported the house fire. Firefighters found the bodies of the couple inside.

Neighbors told FOX10 News they heard gunshots and a loud boom before the fire.

Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber told FOX10 News on Friday and different-sized shell casings suggest the bullets came from two weapons. He also said investigators were trying to find out if the deaths has anything to do with their grandson, rapper HoneyKomb Brazy, and whether he had bad blood with anyone.