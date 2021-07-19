From the opening ceremonies on Thursday, to Monday’s awards ceremony, it was another successful year for the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.
Anglers who braved the rainy weekend were rewarded Monday for their biggest catches.
In all, more than 42-hundred anglers participated in the world’s largest fishing competition. Vice President of publicity Mark Schambeau says it was a huge success.
“The way things worked out, we really couldn’t be happier. I know we had a little bit of weather, but what’s the rodeo without a little bit of rain? It’s been a tremendous success all weekend long,” Schambeau said.
What was the biggest catch of the weekend? A 232 pound swordfish caught by 22-year-old Ellis Blackmon. One of several records broken over the weekend.
“When we saw that bite, we knew it was a good one. Then when we saw him jump around 20 minutes later, we definitely knew it was a good one. So, it’s really cool. We’ve been working on this for about six years now in the past year. We got a good little team going,” Blackmon said.
And when asked if this is a one-time thing, he said.
“We’re coming back next year to beat it. That’s the goal. So, I guess we’ll see. We’ll be back,” Blackmon said.
