MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- First there was no invite. Now the Senior Bowl has extended a limited participation role to the Azalea Trail Maids.

The Trail Maids will be at several of the events, however, they won't be on the field this year to welcome in the players like in years past.

Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy addressed the controversy Wednesday on FOX 10 News at 4.

"They won't be on the field -- but no one else is on the field... So we don't do the individual player intros like we used to," Nagy said. "So we used to have boys and girls club down there. The teams come out as a team now. So a lot of that had to do with the venue change -- Ladd was way wider -- a lot more field space. But we are excited to have the Trail Maids -- they are going to be involved in three different things during our week."

While the Trail Maids will participate, it will be on a much smaller scale than year's past. A limited number of Trail Maids will now be involved at the welcoming ceremony at the Battle House, all 50 participating in the parade the night before the game, and some of them on hand to greet fans outside of the stadium.

While their colorful antebellum attire has drawn criticism from some, Mobile City Council Scott Jones says that's not what they represent.

"These young women are some of the brightest and best in the Port City. They are a diverse group. We've put them in front of Presidents and other distinguished folks that come into this city... And we put them out front proudly. And there's no reason not to have them on the TV and that's what this is all about. They want to put them out here and they want to put them in other places but they don't want to put them on the field that's the wrong answer. And I think we need to draw a line and say enough is enough," said Councilman Jones.

Jones isn't satisfied with the limited participation and plans to take his concerns to Senior Bowl officials on Thursday.

Nagy went on to say this about the Trail Maids' participation this year, "That's three different events in our week... They really couldn't be involved any more than they are."

Jones and a lot of others disagree. He also says he's prepared to vote against funding next year's event if the Trail Maids are not allowed to participate inside the stadium.

"If we are going to cancel something -- let's cancel the Senior Bowl -- before you cancel these girls. That's where I am," said Jones. "So lets stop the stupidity... Put them on the field and let them represent Mobile the way they should be."

The City of Mobile contributes $500,000 to the Senior Bowl -- in addition to the $165,000 allocated by the Mobile County Commission.

Late Wednesday night, the Senior Bowl sent a statement reading in part, "The smaller sideline areas of the new stadium don’t allow for adequate space for the Maids to safely stand on the sideline for the entire duration of the four-hour game. On game day, the Maids will be introduced on the field in their iconic dresses and recognized as an important part of the Senior Bowl tradition. We will continue to provide updates as we confirm details to the game day program."