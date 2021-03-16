Authorities are investigating why a baby was taken to USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital with severe burns.

Mobile Police said a one-year-old girl from Milton, Florida is in stable condition and her burns are not life-threatening.

Mobile’s Public Safety Director James Barber said the mother of the child claimed the injuries are from a hot bath, but Barber said the child’s injuries do not appear to be consistent with that.

MPD said the Mobile County Department of Human Resources is talking with DHR investigators in Florida.

This is a developing story.