Authorities are investigating why a baby was taken to USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital with severe burns.
Mobile Police said a one-year-old girl from Milton, Florida is in stable condition and her burns are not life-threatening.
Mobile’s Public Safety Director James Barber said the mother of the child claimed the injuries are from a hot bath, but Barber said the child’s injuries do not appear to be consistent with that.
MPD said the Mobile County Department of Human Resources is talking with DHR investigators in Florida.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.