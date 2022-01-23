Mobile, Ala. (WALA)—Back-to-back crime happened on Johnston Avenue in Mobile this weekend, with a triple shooting Friday night and shots fired again Saturday.

Some neighbors in the area had safety concerns, but others said hearing gunshots is the new normal.

"Right now in Mobile, there's a lot of things going on,” said Marshall Freeman Sr. “Every time you turn the news on, every time you look at a phone, there's a teenager shot, there's a shooting, so that doesn't surprise me. It really doesn't."

Friday night, shots rang out, hitting three people and leaving one man dead.

A 24-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man suffered from gunshot wounds inside a car. Feet away on the sidewalk, 26-year-old Tawanne Lucas was shot and killed.

Unfortunately, it doesn't stop there.

Less than 24 hours later, more shots were fired. This time Mobile Police said no one was injured. They also confirmed with FOX 10 that there is no evidence to suggest Saturday night's incident was related to Friday night.

Freeman said this crime is out of the ordinary for the area.

"My mother, before she passed away was here about 40 years, and this has always been a pretty safe neighborhood, no incidents," he said.

Friday’s deadly shooting is an ongoing investigation, and no additional details are being released at this time to protect the investigation.

If anyone has information on the case, call Mobile Police at 251-208-7211, or leave an anonymous tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip.