MOBILE, Alabama — Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Alabama has seen a drastic decrease in scheduled vaccination visits. This increases the risk of exposure to vaccine preventable diseases such as pertussis, measles, mumps, and others.
The Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) and the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) are encouraging parents to get their children “Back to Vaccines, Back to the Doctor!” To learn more about this campaign, please visit https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/immunization/outreach.html.
Regardless of whether a student attends class in person or online, it is important for them to get their school immunizations prior to the start of school. Alabama’s School Immunization Law Section 16-30-4 states each student enrolled in day care, Head Start, and public or private schools has to have a valid Certificate of Immunization (COI) — previously known as “blue cards” — or a Religious Exemption Form on file at the facility they attend.
State of Alabama School Rules Chapter 420-6-1 (1) states the COI will be on a form approved by ADPH, which is the one printed from ImmPRINT (Immunization Patient Resources with Integrated Technology). All required vaccines must be recorded before the COI can be submitted to the schools.
MCHD and its primary care division — Family Health — are offering immunizations to students at all its health centers conveniently located throughout Mobile County. This allows clients to save time by avoiding the longer lines that can occur at the main facility in Downtown Mobile. For a list of all locations or operating times, please visit www.familyhealthalabama.org.
Patients who receive their vaccinations through Family Health will receive the up-to-date COI at no charge.
All non-Family Health patients will be charged an administration fee of $10 per patient to receive an up-to-date COI. If vaccines are not up-to-date, parents or guardians should follow-up with their primary care provider or schedule an appointment at one of the Family Health’s centers by calling 251-690-8889.
Clients not receiving services through Family Health will be charged a one-time administration fee of $30 per patient if requesting Family Health to enter immunizations into ImmPRINT from other states to generate an Alabama COI.
Individuals requesting a religious exemption must submit a Statement of Intent.
Religious exemptions may be obtained by appointment only on the First Floor of the Keeler Memorial Building located at 251 North Bayou Street in Downtown Mobile. The appointments will take place on Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to noon. To schedule an appointment, please call LaCheryl Reed at 251-544-2013.
