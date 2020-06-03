A computer crash at Metro Jail has sent staff members back to the basics. You heard it right, they're now writing inmate information down after some files were corrupted.
Sheriff Sam Cochran told FOX 10 News, the system Metro jail uses isn't reading the corrupted files and technicians are currently working to fix it.
Sheriff Cochran also said some rumors have been swirling that MCSO was holding inmates who had already made bond. He added those rumors are completely false.
Some of those rumors pinpointed the people who were arrested during and after Sunday night's protest on Airport Boulevard.
Councilman Fred Richardson even made a post about it.
Well today Sheriff Cochran said 14 people were arrested. He said all of them except 1 was released on Monday, according to Cochran, after having a bond hearing.
Cochran said although they were charged with civil unrest which already has a set bond, he, along with Public Safety Director Barber, the municipal courts, the district courts, and the circuit courts agreed to have bond hearings instead of allowing them to post the preset bond amount for that charge.
Cochran said the other person was held until yesterday because of a previous charge.
“I think that by far at large the protestors were non violent and protested properly but there were some troublemakers that did some things and we saw some of it on video. Knocking of a police window out and stuff like that so we didn’t want somebody that was an agitator or creating public disorder to bust a window out and do that to make a small bond and get right back out not he street,” said Cochran.
The sheriff is still unclear on when the system will be back up, but he's hoping it's back as soon as possible. He said it could be back today or tomorrow.
