MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A judge on Friday set a $150,000 bail for a woman charged with aggravated child abuse of a 4-year-old boy who died this week.

Police arrested Yolanda Denise Coale, 53, Thursday night on an aggravated child abuse charge. Mobile County District Judge Spiro Cheriogotis ordered that in addition to having no contact with children, Coale is to submit to electronic monitoring if she makes the $150,000 bail.

Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Louis Walker said Coale was the victim’s aunt.

“She was the legal guardian of the child. … During the course of the investigation, Mobile police found evidence of abuse for this child, and then he was found deceased yesterday,” he said after the hearing.

Many key details remain a mystery. Walker could not immediately say how long the child had lived with Coale or how she came to have custody of him. Even the cause of death is uncertain. A police spokeswoman told FOX10 News that investigators are waiting for an autopsy.

Coale has no local criminal history except for an arrest in 2005 charging her with furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Friday morning, a Mobile police officer inspected the outside of Coale’s home on Jacob Drive between Dauphin Island Parkway and Dog River.

The abuse that investigators say the boy suffered is all too common, according to Child Advocacy Center of Mobile executive director Andy Wynne.

“It’s incredibly tragic,” he said. “And unfortunately, it happens a little bit more frequently than I think people want to think about.”

Wynne said his agency handles some 500 cases a year, everything from sexual to physical abuse. And that’s only a fraction of the overall problem, Wynne says, since not all abuse cases come his way.

“It’s also recognized as the most underreported crime in the country. We probably get about somewhere between 10 and 25 percent of the kids who are being abused are reported,” he said. “It’s really the high-profile, the real tragedies, like the death of this child you’re talking about, that bring forward. But there’s lots of kids who are out there suffering and silence.”

Coale, who does not yet have a lawyer, is due to have an arraignment hearing on Tuesday. For now, she faces only the aggravated child abuse charge, but prosecutors say it is possible that charge could be upgraded.