MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A judge on Friday set bail for two men charged with murder in the shooting death of a man outside of a Prichard restaurant last week.

Mobile County District Judge Spiro Cheriogotis set bail $250,000 for Justin Morrissette and $100,000 for Leonard Leland. Mobile County Assistant District Louis Walker said investigators believe Morrissette was the shooter.

The incident occurred in the parking lot behind Hart’s Fried Chicken restaurant on South Wilson Avenue. Police identified the victim as 34-year-old Justin L. Battiste. Police made the arrests Thursday night on felony murder charges.

“This was a robbery. The victim was a victim of a robbery,” Walker said after Friday’s hearing. “One of the participants in the robbery, Justin Morrissette, the state alleges, fired multiple times, killing the victim.”

Walker said investigators believe Leland aided and abetted the crime.

The judge set the case for an arraignment on Tuesday.