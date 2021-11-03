MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Baker High School Band is going to make it to Auburn for the first-round state football championship playoff game after all.

On Tuesday, parents of band members told FOX10 News that the ensemble would not be able to travel to the game because of a bus driver shortage.

But Baker Band Boosters President Brandi Hannah shared the news on Facebook today that a way has been found to ensure the trip will happen.

Hannah wrote on Facebook:

WE ARE GOING TO AUBURN!!! We'd like to thank the MCPSS Transportation Department and Wright's Chargers for helping to make this happen! I personally would also like to thank Mr. Poiroux and our three directors for working tirelessly to get our team AND band to the playoff game. I also want to say that it never had anything to do with money. Mr. Poiroux happily offered to give us whatever we needed to get us there.

Hannah went on to write that the band directors are finalizing the itinerary for the trip to Auburn for the first-round playoff game.