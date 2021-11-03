MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- The Baker Hornets are playoff bound, but the team almost had to hit the road by themselves. Last night, we told you a bus driver shortage was forcing the baker hornet band to sit out the first-round game against Auburn. That all changed this morning

“Originally they searched everywhere and couldn’t find that but they were able to work out a deal with Wright’s Charter Service to get eight charter buses," said Rena Philips.

Originally the football team was scheduled to take two school buses to Auburn leaving them six busses short for the band. The school system was working to find drivers for the band until Wright’s Charters called this morning saying their availability changed paving the way for the band to join their team.

“It’s been a very hard twenty months on our kids with everything that’s been going on in the world so for them to have that sense of normalcy and to get to go and celebrate their school at a playoff game is going to be a very joyous and exciting time for them," said Philips.

Parents are also happy about today’s announcement. Tonya Rivera’s daughter is a senior on the dance team. After COVID slowed down her daughter’s season last year. She’s glad she’ll get to be part of this year’s playoff run.

“They had so much taken from them last year because of COVID and everything so they only go to do a couple of games," said Rivera. "So for them to get to go be part of the playoffs is really cool."

As the team, band, cheerleaders, and dance team all get ready to take this trip together, Rivera says she’s thankful everyone kept working to give all the seniors this moment.

“To have the support of the principal and the school just means a lot. This is their senior year and anything they get we really appreciate it," said Rivera.